SpiderMonkey Newsletter (Firefox 132-134)

Hello! Welcome to another episode of the SpiderMonkey Newsletter. I’m your host, Matthew Gaudet.

In the spirit of the upcoming season, let’s talk turkey. I mean, monkeys. I mean SpiderMonkey.

Today we’ll cover a little more ground than the normal newsletter.

If you haven’t already read Jan’s wonderful blog about how he managed to improve Wasm compilation speed by 75x on large modules, please take a peek. It’s a great story of how O(n^2) is the worst complexity – fast enough to seem OK in small cases, and slow enough to blow up horrendously when things get big.

🚀 Performance

👷🏽‍♀️ New features & In Progress Standards Work

🚉 SpiderMonkey Platform Improvements