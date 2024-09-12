SpiderMonkey Newsletter (Firefox 130-131)

SpiderMonkey Newsletter 130-131

Hello everyone!

I’m Bryan Thrall, just passing two and a half years on the SpiderMonkey team, and taking a try at newsletter writing.

This is our opportunity to highlight what’s happened in the world of SpiderMonkey over Firefox releases 130 and 131.

I’d love to hear any feedback on the newsletter you have, positive or negative (you won’t hurt my feelings). Send it to my email!

🚀 Performance

Though Speedometer 3 has shipped, we cannot allow that to let us get lax with our performance. It’s important that SpiderMonkey be fast so Firefox can be fast!

Contributor Andre Bargull (@anba) added JIT support for Float16Array (bug 1835034)

⚡ Wasm

Ryan (@rhunt) implemented speculative inlining (bug 1910194)*. This allows us to inline calls based on profiling data in wasm

Julian (@jseward) added support for direct call inlining in Ion (bug 1868521)*

Ryan (@rhunt) landed initial support for lazy tiering (bug 1905716)*

Ryan (@rhunt) shipped exnref support (bug 1908375)

Yury (@yury) added JS Promise Integration support for x86-32 and ARM (bug 1896218, bug 1897153)*

* Disabled by default while they are tested and refined.

🕸️ Web Features Work

Andre Bargull (@anba), has dramatically improved our JIT support for BigInt operations (bug 1913947, bug 1913949, bug 1913950)

Andre Bargull (@anba) also implemented the RegExp.escape proposal (bug 1911097)

Contributor Kiril K (@kirill.kuts.dev) implemented the Regular Expression Pattern Modifiers proposal (bug 1899813)

Dan (@dminor) shipped synchronous Iterator Helpers (bug 1896390)

👷🏽‍♀️ SpiderMonkey Platform Improvements