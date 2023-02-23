JavaScript Import maps, Part 1: Introduction

We recently shipped import maps in Firefox 108 and this article is the first in a series that describes what they are and the problems they can solve. In this first article, we will go through the background and basics of import maps and follow up with a second article explaining more details of import maps.

Background: JavaScript Modules

If you don’t know JavaScript modules, you can read the MDN docs for JavaScript Modules first, and there are also some related articles on Mozilla Hacks like ES6 In Depth: Modules and ES modules: A cartoon deep-dive. If you are already familiar with them, then you are probably familiar with static import and dynamic import. As a quick refresher:

<!-- In a module script you can do a static import like so: --> <script type="module"> import lodash from "/node_modules/lodash-es/lodash.js"; </script> <!-- In a classic or a module script, you can do a dynamic import like so: --> <script> import("/node_modules/lodash-es/lodash.js"); </script>

Notice that in both static import and dynamic import above, you need to provide a string literal with either the absolute path or the relative path of the module script, so the host can know where the module script is located.

This string literal is called the Module Specifier in ECMAScript specification.

One subtle thing about the Module Specifier is that each host has its own module resolution algorithm to interpret the module specifier. For example, Node.js has its own Resolver Algorithm Specification, whereas browsers have their Resolve A Module Specifier Specification. The main difference between the two algorithms is the resolution of the bare specifier, which is a module specifier that is neither an absolute URL nor a relative URL. Before continuing to explain bare specifiers, we need to know some history first.

History: Modules between Node.js and ECMAScript

When Node.js v4 was released, it adopted an existing server-side-JavaScript framework called “CommonJS” as its module system, which had various ways to import a module. For example

Using a relative path or an absolute path.

Using a core module name, like require(“http”)

Using file modules.

Using folders as modules.

Details can be found in Node.js v4.x modules documentation.

Later, when ECMAScript Modules were merged into the HTML specification, only relative URLs and absolute URLs were allowed. Bare specifiers were excluded at that time (see HTML PR 443) because CommonJS was originally designed for server side applications instead of web browsers and bare specifiers could cause some security concerns and would require a more complex design in other web standards.

After ECMAScript Modules became an official standard, Node.js wanted to ship support for them so they added an implementation in Node.js v12 modules. This implementation also borrowed from CommonJS including the concept of a bare specifier. See import specifier from Node.js documentation.

Resolving a bare specifier

The following code will import a built-in module 'lodash' in Node.js. However, it won’t work for browsers that don’t support import maps unless you use a transpiler like webpack or Babel.

// Import a bare specifier 'lodash'. // Valid on Node.js, but for browsers that don't support Import maps, // it will fail. import lodash from 'lodash';

This is a pretty common issue for web developers: they want to use a JavaScript module in their website, but it turns out the module is a Node.js module so they now need to spend time to transpile it.

Import maps are designed to reduce the friction of resolving module specifiers between different Javascript runtimes like Node.js and browsers. It not only saves us from using bundlers like webpack or Babel but also gives us the ergonomics of bare specifiers while ensuring that the security properties of URLs are preserved. This is what the proposal does at a fundamental level for most use cases.

Introduction to import maps

Let’s explain what import maps are and how you should use them in your web apps.

Module Specifier remapping

With import maps now supported in Firefox, you can do the following:

<!-- In a module script. --> <script type="module"> import lodash from "lodash"; </script> <!-- In a classic or module script. --> <script> import("lodash"); </script> <script type="module"> import("lodash"); </script>

To make the resolution of lodash work in browsers, we need to provide the location of the module 'lodash' . This is where “Import maps” come into play.

To create an import map, you need to add a script tag whose type is “importmap” to your HTML document. The body of the script tag is a JSON object that maps the module specifier to the URL.

<!-- In the HTML document --> <script type="importmap"> { "imports": { "lodash": "/node_modules/lodash-es/lodash.js" } } </script>

When the browser tries to resolve a Module Specifier, it will check if an import map exists in the HTML document and try to get the corresponding URL of the module specifier. If it doesn’t find one, it will try to resolve the specifier as a URL.

In our example with the "lodash" library, it will try to find the entry whose key is "lodash" , and get the value "/node_modules/lodash-es/lodash.js" from the import map.

What about more complex use cases? For example, browsers cache all files with the same name so your websites will load faster. But what if we update our module? In this case, we would have to do “cache busting”. That is, we rename the file we are loading. The name will be appended with the hash of the file’s content. In the above example, lodash.js could become lodash-1234abcd.js , where the "1234abcd" is the hash of the content of moment.js.

<!-- Static import --> <script type="module"> import lodash from "/node_modules/lodash-es/lodash-1234abcd.js"; </script> <!-- Dynamic import --> <script> import("/node_modules/lodash-es/lodash-1234abcd.js"); </script>

This is quite a pain to do by hand! Instead of modifying all the files that would import the cached module script, you could use import maps to keep track of the hashed module script so you only have to modify it once and can use the module specifier in multiple places without modification.

<!-- An import map example to map the module specifier to the actual cached file in the HTML document --> <script type="importmap"> { "imports": { "lodash": "/node_modules/lodash-es/lodash-1234abcd.js" } } </script>

Prefix remapping via a trailing slash ‘/’

Import maps also allow you to remap the prefix of the module specifier, provided that the entry in the import map ends with a trailing slash ‘/’.

<!--In the HTML document. --> <script type="importmap"> { "imports": { "app/": "/js/app/" } } </script> <!-- In a module script. --> <script type="module"> import foo from "app/foo.js"; </script>

In this example, there is no entry "app/foo.js" in the import map. However, there’s an entry "app/" (notice that it ends with a slash ‘/’), so the "app/foo.js" will be resolved to "/js/app/foo.js" .

This feature is quite useful when the module contains several sub-modules, or when you’re about to test multiple versions of the external module. For example, the import map below contains two sub-modules: feature and app. And in the app sub-module, we choose version 4.0. If the developer wants to use another version of “ app" , he or she can simply change that in the URL in the "app/" entry.

<!-- In the HTML document --> <script type="importmap"> { "imports": { "feature/": "/js/module/feature/", "app/": "/js/app@4.0/", } } </script>

Sub-folders need different versions of the external module.

Import maps provide another mapping called “scopes”. It allows you to use the specific mapping table according to the URL of the module script. For example,

<!-- In the HTML document. --> <script type="importmap"> { "scopes": { "/foo/": { "app.mjs": "/js/app-1.mjs" }, "/bar/": { "app.mjs": "/js/app-2.mjs" } } } </script>

In this example, the scopes map has two entries:

"/foo/" → A Module specifier map which maps "app.mjs" to "/js/app-1.mjs" . "/bar/" → A Module specifier map which maps "app.mjs" to "/js/app-2.mjs" .

For the module scripts located in "/foo/" , the "app.mjs" will be resolved to "/js/app-1.mjs" , whereas for those located in "/bar/" , "app.mjs" will be resolved to "/js/app-2.mjs" .

// In /foo/foo.js import app from "app.mjs"; // Will import "/js/app-1.mjs"

// In /bar/bar.js import app from "app.mjs"; // Will import "/js/app-2.mjs"

This covers the basics of import maps, including its historical background, how to use it and what problem it is trying to solve. In the following article we will explain more details of import maps, including the validation of the entries in the module specifier maps, the resolution precedence in import maps, and the common problems when you use import maps.

