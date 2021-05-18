Ergonomic Brand Checks will ship with Firefox 90

When programming with Private Fields and methods, it can sometimes be desirable to check if an object has a given private field. While the semantics of private fields allow doing that check by using try...catch , the Ergonomic Brand checks proposal provides a simpler syntax, allowing one to simply write #field in o .

As an example, the following class uses ergonomic brand checks to provide a more helpful custom error.

class Scalar { # length = 0 ; add ( s ) { if ( ! ( # length in s )) { throw new TypeError ( " Expected an instance of Scalar " ); } this . # length += s . # length ; } }

While the same effect could be accomplished with try...catch , it’s much uglier, and also doesn’t work reliably in the presence of private getters which may possibly throw for different reasons.

This JavaScript language feature proposal is at Stage 3 of the TC39 process, and will ship in Firefox 90.