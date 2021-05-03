Firefox will ship Private Fields and Methods in Firefox 90. This new language syntax allows programmers to have strict access control over their class internals. A private field can only be accessed by code inside the class declaration.

class PrivateDetails { # private_data = " I shouldn't be seen by others " ; # private_method { return " private data " } useData () { /.../ . test ( this . # private_data ); var p = this . # private_method (); } } var p = new PrivateDetails (); p . useData (); // OK p . # private_data ; // SyntaxError

This is the last remaining piece of the Stage 3 Proposal, Class field declarations for JavaScript, which has many more details about the design of private data.