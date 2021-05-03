Firefox will ship Private Fields and Methods in Firefox 90. This new language syntax allows programmers to have strict access control over their class internals. A private field can only be accessed by code inside the class declaration.

class PrivateDetails {
  #private_data = "I shouldn't be seen by others";

  #private_method { return "private data" }

  useData() {
    /.../.test(this.#private_data);

    var p = this.#private_method();
  }
}

var p = new PrivateDetails();
p.useData(); // OK
p.#private_data; // SyntaxError

This is the last remaining piece of the Stage 3 Proposal, Class field declarations for JavaScript, which has many more details about the design of private data.