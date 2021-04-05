Firefox will ship Top Level Await by default starting in Firefox 89. This new feature introduces a capability to modules allowing programmers to do asynchronous work, such as fetching data, directly at the top level of any module.

For example, if you want to instantiate your file with some custom data, you can now do this:

import process from " ./api.js " ; const data = await fetch ( " ./data.json " ); const parsedData = JSON . parse ( data ); export process ( parsedData );

This is much simpler and robust than previous solutions, such as:

import { process } from " ./some-module.mjs " ; let output ; async function main () { const data = await fetch ( " ./data.json " ); const parsedData = JSON . parse ( data ); output = process ( parsedData ); } main (); export { output };

… in which case, any consumer of this module would need check when the output variable is bound.

If you are curious about this proposal, you can read more about it in the explainer. The proposal is currently at stage 3, but we have high confidence in it going to stage 4.

Happy Hacking!